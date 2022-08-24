Vivakor Inc. [VIVK] is -74.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vivakor Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVK] traded at a high on 08/23/22, posting a 28.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.96. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Vivakor Closes Acquisitions with Operations and Long-Term Contracts in Louisiana and Texas Servicing Two Major U.S. Oil Basins.

Generated $33 Million in Revenue and Positive Operating Cash Flow in 2021.

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisitions of Silver Fuels Delhi, LLC (“SFD”) and White Claw Colorado City, LLC (“WCCC”) pursuant to the previously announced June 15, 2022 Membership Interest Purchase Agreement among the Company, Jorgan Development, LLC (“Jorgan”) and JBAH, LLC (“JBAH”). Total consideration paid for SFD and WCCC was $37.4 million consisting of shares of restricted common stock equal to 19.99% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Vivakor’s common stock that are subject to lock-up agreements preventing their sale for a period of up to 18 months, promissory notes and certain assumed liabilities which are subject to post-closing adjustments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3676901 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vivakor Inc. stands at 19.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.03%.

The market cap for VIVK stock reached $28.22 million, with 14.40 million shares outstanding and 5.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 662.99K shares, VIVK reached a trading volume of 3676901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivakor Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has VIVK stock performed recently?

Vivakor Inc. [VIVK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.54. With this latest performance, VIVK shares gained by 53.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6919, while it was recorded at 1.5730 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2322 for the last 200 days.

Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivakor Inc. [VIVK] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.32 and a Gross Margin at -130.90. Vivakor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -503.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.24.

Vivakor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of VIVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVK stocks are: GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. with ownership of 69,357, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.90% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 25,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in VIVK stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $25000.0 in VIVK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Vivakor Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVK] by around 114,213 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 301,561 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 283,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,969 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 299,944 shares during the same period.