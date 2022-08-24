Stifel lifts Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] gained 3.67% on the last trading session, reaching $27.66 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, 33% Dividend Increase and Return of Capital Framework.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, a 33% dividend increase and our Return of Capital Framework.

The unaudited interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

Vermilion Energy Inc. represents 164.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.87 billion with the latest information. VET stock price has been found in the range of $27.13 to $28.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 3490648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $24.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for VET stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.01. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 344.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.13, while it was recorded at 25.96 for the last single week of trading, and 18.32 for the last 200 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.94.

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

There are presently around $1,136 million, or 31.32% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,201,198, which is approximately 1.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.91% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,273,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.88 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $62.28 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 0.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 6,274,584 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,432,020 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,361,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,068,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 848,623 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,362,390 shares during the same period.