SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] moved down -4.44: Why It’s Important

SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGA] price plunged by -4.44 percent to reach at -$0.99. The company report on August 9, 2022 that SIGA Announces BARDA Exercise of Procurement Options Valued at Approximately $26 Million for IV TPOXX®.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– IV TPOXX is an Important Option for Those Unable to Swallow –.

– Option to Fund Post-Marketing Field Study for IV TPOXX also Exercised –.

A sum of 5236600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.74M shares. SIGA Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $22.10 and dropped to a low of $20.63 until finishing in the latest session at $21.29.

Guru’s Opinion on SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGA Technologies Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

SIGA Stock Performance Analysis:

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.46. With this latest performance, SIGA shares gained by 35.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 276.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.41, while it was recorded at 22.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SIGA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

SIGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA Technologies Inc. go to 1.00%.

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $584 million, or 44.30% of SIGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIGA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,419,333, which is approximately -4.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 3,216,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.48 million in SIGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.97 million in SIGA stock with ownership of nearly -3.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SIGA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIGA] by around 8,984,677 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 2,858,373 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 15,590,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,433,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIGA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,926,168 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 265,550 shares during the same period.