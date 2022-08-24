Sientra Inc. [SIEN] Stock trading around $0.66 per share: What’s Next?

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] traded at a low on 08/23/22, posting a -19.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.66. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Sientra Reports Second Quarter Revenue Growth Driven By Increased Acceleration in Reconstruction Channel.

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3926630 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sientra Inc. stands at 13.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.16%.

The market cap for SIEN stock reached $42.58 million, with 62.65 million shares outstanding and 60.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 834.97K shares, SIEN reached a trading volume of 3926630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sientra Inc. [SIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Sientra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sientra Inc. stock. On August 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SIEN shares from 16 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has SIEN stock performed recently?

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.00. With this latest performance, SIEN shares dropped by -21.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9299, while it was recorded at 0.8502 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2782 for the last 200 days.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sientra Inc. [SIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.54 and a Gross Margin at +54.95. Sientra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.90.

Sientra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

There are presently around $27 million, or 64.90% of SIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,536,802, which is approximately 4.198% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,106,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in SIEN stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $1.8 million in SIEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sientra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN] by around 4,115,624 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 12,672,912 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,444,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,232,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 481,166 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,927,402 shares during the same period.