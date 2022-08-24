Scotiabank slashes price target on EQT Corporation [EQT] – find out why.

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] gained 2.98% or 1.42 points to close at $49.12 with a heavy trading volume of 6504441 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that EQT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter 2022.

It opened the trading session at $48.29, the shares rose to $50.01 and dropped to $47.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQT points out that the company has recorded 120.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -206.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, EQT reached to a volume of 6504441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $56.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on EQT stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EQT shares from 24 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for EQT stock

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 16.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 203.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.45, while it was recorded at 47.87 for the last single week of trading, and 31.97 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 62.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $17,787 million, or 96.70% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,361,123, which is approximately -3.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,745,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.16 billion in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -5.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

320 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 64,161,196 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 51,064,599 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 246,887,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,113,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,247,120 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,842,130 shares during the same period.