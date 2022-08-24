RingCentral Inc. [RNG] moved down -6.21: Why It’s Important

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] loss -6.21% on the last trading session, reaching $42.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2022 that RingCentral® Selected by Big Ass Fans® to Empower its Hybrid Workforce with a Highly Collaborative Communications Solution.

Big Ass Fans®, one of the world’s largest independent fan manufacturers, enables their employees to collaborate and work from anywhere more effectively with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. With RingCentral MVP™ (Message, Video, Phone™), Big Ass Fans will provide its 650 global employees with a modern and reliable communication platform that enhances mobility and runs effectively during periods of peak demand.

Efficient and reliable communications are vital to a manufacturer scaling to meet increased customer demand. The Lexington, Ky., company will replace a range of varying communications platforms, PBX systems, and vendors – running a limited group of applications that were constraining employee mobility. The cloud-based RingCentral solution will enable Big Ass Fans to improve business continuity and achieve significant cost savings with a robust and integrated set of collaborative features that will deliver a more productive user experience for hybrid, global, or office-based workers.

RingCentral Inc. represents 95.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.21 billion with the latest information. RNG stock price has been found in the range of $42.02 to $44.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 4019540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $97.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 24.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for RNG stock

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.99. With this latest performance, RNG shares dropped by -22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.24, while it was recorded at 45.58 for the last single week of trading, and 120.28 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.88. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.80.

RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 35.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

There are presently around $3,488 million, or 98.06% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,461,460, which is approximately -9.637% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,506,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.56 million in RNG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $268.7 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly -27.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 17,557,512 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 15,043,149 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 50,157,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,757,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,051,148 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,436,318 shares during the same period.