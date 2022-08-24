Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] Stock trading around $1.49 per share: What’s Next?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RVPH] price surged by 53.04 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on August 19, 2022 that RVPH: 20% of the Way There.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

A sum of 7753810 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 345.35K shares. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.54 and dropped to a low of $0.985 until finishing in the latest session at $1.49.

The one-year RVPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.59. The average equity rating for RVPH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVPH shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

RVPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 105.46. With this latest performance, RVPH shares gained by 61.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.96 for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9637, while it was recorded at 0.9329 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9998 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.43.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.30% of RVPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVPH stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 464,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in RVPH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in RVPH stock with ownership of nearly 3.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RVPH] by around 20,563 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 56,510 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,789,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,866,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVPH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 54,492 shares during the same period.