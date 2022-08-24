Realty Income Corporation [O] moved down -1.64: Why It’s Important

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $70.61 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2022 that 626th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has declared the 626th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2475 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.97 per share, is payable on September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for September’s dividend is August 31, 2022.

About Realty IncomeRealty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 11,400 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 626 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history and increased the dividend 116 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Realty Income Corporation represents 601.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.66 billion with the latest information. O stock price has been found in the range of $70.12 to $71.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, O reached a trading volume of 4428334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 103.01.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.32, while it was recorded at 72.38 for the last single week of trading, and 69.21 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $35,032 million, or 81.40% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,825,456, which is approximately 3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,279,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.33 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 3.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 45,499,199 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 15,441,833 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 435,199,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,140,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,423,856 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,107,237 shares during the same period.