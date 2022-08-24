Market cap of WeWork Inc. [WE] reaches 3.41B – now what?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.435 during the day while it closed the day at $4.31. The company report on August 11, 2022 that WeWork Announces New SoftBank Appointment to Its Board of Directors.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that Alex Clavel, Chief Executive Officer of SoftBank Group International (“SBGI”), has joined WeWork’s Board of Directors, effective August 9, 2022. Mr. Clavel succeeds Michel Combes, the former Chief Executive Officer of SBGI, who had served on WeWork’s Board since October 2020.

Mr. Clavel has extensive experience with both private and public companies, having been responsible for managing SoftBank’s international platform of investments, including WeWork, T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom and OneWeb. He currently serves as a director on numerous internal SoftBank and external portfolio company boards, including Arm China, Boston Dynamics, InMobi, SB Energy, Goggo and Levere Holdings Corp. Before joining SoftBank in Tokyo in 2015, Mr. Clavel spent 19 years at Morgan Stanley in investment banking, where he focused on technology, media and telecom M&A and spent time in New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and speaks French, Mandarin Chinese and Japanese. He serves as a director of Prep for Prep and is a member of Princeton’s National Annual Giving Committee.

WeWork Inc. stock has also loss -25.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WE stock has declined by -35.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.58% and lost -49.88% year-on date.

The market cap for WE stock reached $3.41 billion, with 761.55 million shares outstanding and 648.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, WE reached a trading volume of 3704354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $9.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15.

WE stock trade performance evaluation

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.17. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.84 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.94 and a Gross Margin at -47.62. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,637 million, or 89.50% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 83,506,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.92 million in WE stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $349.45 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 60,112,792 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 15,976,717 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 535,657,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 611,747,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,702,986 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,617,678 shares during the same period.