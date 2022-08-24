Market cap of TotalEnergies SE [TTE] reaches 145.32B – now what?

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] gained 3.24% on the last trading session, reaching $54.73 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2022 that TotalEnergies SE: First Power at Scotland’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm.

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and its partner SSE Renewables, has announced first power generation from the Seagreen offshore wind farm, 27km off the coast of Angus in Scotland.

TotalEnergies SE represents 2.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $145.32 billion with the latest information. TTE stock price has been found in the range of $53.73 to $54.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, TTE reached a trading volume of 3539481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TotalEnergies SE [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $69.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE stock. On April 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TTE shares from 72 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TTE stock

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, TTE shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.36, while it was recorded at 53.41 for the last single week of trading, and 52.31 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TotalEnergies SE [TTE]

There are presently around $10,163 million, or 7.30% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 26,863,177, which is approximately 3.119% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 24,672,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in TTE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $539.27 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly 7.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 28,559,039 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 8,675,288 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 148,450,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,685,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,337,880 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,813,867 shares during the same period.