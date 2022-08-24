Market cap of Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] reaches 20.16M – now what?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTV] closed the trading session at $0.76 on 08/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.67, while the highest price level was $0.86. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Plus Therapeutics to Present Data from ReSPECT-GBM™ Clinical Trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced it will present data from the Phase 1/2a ReSPECT-GBM™ dose escalation clinical trial evaluating the Company’s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), in recurrent glioblastoma in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, being held September 9-13, 2022 in Paris, France.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.63 percent and weekly performance of 41.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, PSTV reached to a volume of 8843051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Plus Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.30. With this latest performance, PSTV shares gained by 42.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5445, while it was recorded at 0.7137 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8905 for the last 200 days.

Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

There are presently around $3 million, or 15.80% of PSTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTV stocks are: PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1,533,075, which is approximately 0.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 855,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in PSTV stocks shares; and OTTER CREEK ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in PSTV stock with ownership of nearly 293.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTV] by around 403,706 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 95,239 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,067,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,566,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,089 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,942 shares during the same period.