Market cap of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] reaches 7.34B – now what?

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ: IIVI] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $56.425 during the day while it closed the day at $55.64. The company report on August 23, 2022 that II-VI Incorporated’s Board of Directors Extends CEO Contract with Dr. Chuck Mattera.

II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI) (“II-VI,” “We,” or the “Company”), an innovator in materials, networking, and lasers enabling a sustainable world, today announced that its Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of its Human Capital and Compensation Committee, has unanimously agreed to extend Dr. Vincent D. “Chuck” Mattera, Jr.’s, contract as CEO until August 1, 2030.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to extend Chuck’s contract through 2030. Chuck’s vision, energy, and execution have driven our acquisition-related integration activities in the United States, Europe, and Asia, thereby establishing additional growth engines that provide agility and sustainability to the Company’s operations,” said Dr. Shaker Sadasivam, Chairman of the Compensation Committee on the Board of Directors. “His leadership has positioned the Company into large and transformative global growth markets while continually increasing its worldwide reach, deepening its technology and IP portfolio, broadening its product roadmap and customer base, and building its brand as a market leader.”.

II-VI Incorporated stock has also gained 1.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IIVI stock has declined by -10.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.83% and lost -18.57% year-on date.

The market cap for IIVI stock reached $7.34 billion, with 106.32 million shares outstanding and 83.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, IIVI reached a trading volume of 3374840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIVI shares is $78.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for II-VI Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $77 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for II-VI Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $75, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on IIVI stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IIVI shares from 87 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for II-VI Incorporated is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for IIVI in the course of the last twelve months was 55.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

IIVI stock trade performance evaluation

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, IIVI shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.34 for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.10, while it was recorded at 55.27 for the last single week of trading, and 62.31 for the last 200 days.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +39.16. II-VI Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.58.

Return on Total Capital for IIVI is now 7.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.47. Additionally, IIVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] managed to generate an average of $12,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.II-VI Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IIVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for II-VI Incorporated go to 10.01%.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,331 million, or 89.40% of IIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IIVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,119,537, which is approximately -2.737% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,284,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.9 million in IIVI stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $619.9 million in IIVI stock with ownership of nearly 65.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in II-VI Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI] by around 15,761,617 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 17,656,732 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 98,341,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,759,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IIVI stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,573,988 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,475,304 shares during the same period.