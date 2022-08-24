Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 8.18M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] price surged by 7.75 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 22, 2022 that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Preliminary Operational Matric for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced unaudited preliminary operation matric for fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 (key matric are not disclosed as it’s unaudited) as the Company’s business performance is picking up quickly amid China’s endeavor to resume normal operation of businesses operating in different sectors.

The company is expected to achieve a significant increase in revenue and positive net profit growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. E-Home is anticipated to report more than 3 million registered members as of June 30, 2022, with over 2 million members using the Company’s services during the same reporting period. In total the Company is expected to receive more than 1 million orders, among which over 500,000 orders coming from installation and maintenance services, nearly 700,000 orders are housekeeping and over 50,000 orders coming from senior care services for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

A sum of 6458062 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $0.2295 and dropped to a low of $0.2036 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

Guru’s Opinion on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

EJH Stock Performance Analysis:

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.80. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -23.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.38 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2994, while it was recorded at 0.2223 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8616 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 836,210, which is approximately 173.988% of the company’s market cap and around 65.16% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 409,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $29000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 1,104,622 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,783 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 288,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,496,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,840 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 78,600 shares during the same period.