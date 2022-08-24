Market Analysts see Nerdy Inc. [NRDY] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Nerdy Inc. [NYSE: NRDY] closed the trading session at $3.37 on 08/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.69, while the highest price level was $3.8699. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Nerdy Acquires Coding Education Startup as Demand for Computer Science Education Grows.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Award-winning coding platform and content from Codeverse will be made available to consumers and schools.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), developer of Varsity Tutors, the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adulthood, today announced that it is adding immersive coding classes to its fast-growing library of academic and enrichment programs. The acquisition of Codeverse, an award-winning creative online platform where kids build apps and games with real code, will enable Nerdy to meet the growing demand for computer science and coding education with consumers and in schools.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.11 percent and weekly performance of -10.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 58.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, NRDY reached to a volume of 30824803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRDY shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRDY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nerdy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Nerdy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NRDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nerdy Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

NRDY stock trade performance evaluation

Nerdy Inc. [NRDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, NRDY shares gained by 58.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nerdy Inc. [NRDY] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.43 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Nerdy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13.

Nerdy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $278 million, or 75.60% of NRDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRDY stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 13,223,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.70% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 13,223,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.56 million in NRDY stocks shares; and LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $33.32 million in NRDY stock with ownership of nearly -0.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nerdy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Nerdy Inc. [NYSE:NRDY] by around 23,667,593 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 11,419,677 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 47,522,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,609,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRDY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,864,105 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,177,285 shares during the same period.