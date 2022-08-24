Market Analysts see Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] loss -0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $55.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Johnson Controls Collaborates with 3Degrees to Accelerate the Race to Net Zero.

Johnson Controls expands Renewable Services business through a partnership with leading renewable energy and decarbonization solutions provider 3Degrees.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 692.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.15 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $54.78 to $55.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 4000510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $80 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 82 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.25, while it was recorded at 57.07 for the last single week of trading, and 63.53 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $14,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 16.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $34,130 million, or 97.50% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 68,090,523, which is approximately 17.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,777,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.29 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 47,614,064 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 46,996,125 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 523,462,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,072,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,962,259 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 11,097,257 shares during the same period.