Macquarie lifts iQIYI Inc. [IQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] slipped around -0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.43 at the close of the session, down -5.25%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that iQIYI Hosts Online Screening of 12th Beijing International Film Festival, Furthering Support for Industry Development.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Two iQIYI-Presented Films also Featured in the “Chinese New Wave” Unit of the Offline BJIFF.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that from Aug. 10 to 23, the company is hosting the online screening of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF), a premier China-based film festival with prestigious global reputation, furthering the company’s support for the development of the industry. In addition to being the Festival’s Official Exclusive Online Screening Platform and Official Exclusive HD Online Video Platform for this year’s BJIFF, iQIYI will also present two films at the “Chinese New Wave” unit at the offline BJIFF. Offering online and offline activities, iQIYI aims to help viewers further appreciate and celebrate the latest artistic advances that are taking place in China and on the world stage.

iQIYI Inc. stock is now -24.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IQ Stock saw the intraday high of $3.72 and lowest of $3.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.61, which means current price is +84.41% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.78M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 8108404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

Macquarie have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $5.60, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.10. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -22.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 9.69%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $786 million, or 61.10% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,533,059, which is approximately 0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 20,207,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.31 million in IQ stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $52.87 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -60.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 46,803,565 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 46,353,037 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 135,951,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,108,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,815,889 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,634,672 shares during the same period.