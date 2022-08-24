Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is 249.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] closed the trading session at $5.00 on 08/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.55, while the highest price level was $5.50. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Houston American Energy Increases Interest in Colombian Project.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) today announced the acquisition of an additional interest in Hupecol Meta, LLC. Hupecol Meta owns the 639,405 gross acre CPO-11 block in the Llanos Basin in Colombia, comprised of the 69,128 acre Venus Exploration area, operated by Hupecol, and 570,277 acres which was 50% farmed out to Parex Resources by Hupecol. In total, the CPO-11 block covers almost 1000 square miles with multiple identified leads and prospects expected to support a multi-well drilling program. Through its membership interest in Hupecol Meta, Houston American now holds an approximately 11% interest in the Venus Exploration area and an approximately 5.5% interest in the remainder of the block.

Drilling operations on Houston American’s first well in the Venus Exploration area are now ongoing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 249.65 percent and weekly performance of 38.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 293.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, HUSA reached to a volume of 21640379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

HUSA stock trade performance evaluation

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.50. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 20.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 293.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.30 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.62.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.30 and a Current Ratio set at 42.30.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 18.10% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 400,939, which is approximately 16990.324% of the company’s market cap and around 9.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 366,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in HUSA stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $0.9 million in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly 646.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 947,043 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 171,475 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 677,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,795,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,116 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 64,301 shares during the same period.