For Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.78%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Petco evolves organizational design to enable next phase of growth.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) today announced an evolution in its organizational design and new roles to enable continued growth by fully leveraging its end-to-end ecosystem for customers. Through its unique model, including over 200 veterinary hospitals and over a thousand veterinary clinics, grooming, training and leading owned and exclusive brands, Petco serves over 24 million customers how, where and when they want to shop.

To further align its leadership team to activate Petco’s strategy that puts the customer first, the company made the following key appointments:.

Over the last 12 months, WOOF stock dropped by -24.70%. The one-year Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.66. The average equity rating for WOOF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.02 billion, with 265.05 million shares outstanding and 81.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, WOOF stock reached a trading volume of 4274863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $20.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 116.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, WOOF shares gained by 9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.25, while it was recorded at 16.17 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WOOF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,479 million, or 72.30% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 7,621,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.88 million in WOOF stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $119.86 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 22,977,381 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 16,340,635 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 118,283,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,601,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,753,133 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,300,187 shares during the same period.