eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell -31.68% so far this year. What now?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.22%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that eBay Acquires the myFitment Group of Companies to Enhance Part and Accessories Listing Experience.

The deal brings the myFitment companies’ proven, leading technology in-house to help customers increase sales, satisfaction.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world, and the myFitment group of companies (“myFitment”), a leader in delivering the tools and support to help online automotive and powersports parts and accessories sellers thrive, today announced that eBay has acquired myFitment. myFitment’s technology and platform provides powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable solutions that help sellers drive sales and avoid costly returns.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock dropped by -37.94%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.84. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.74 billion, with 556.00 million shares outstanding and 544.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 4181740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $54.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $60 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on EBAY stock. On June 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 52 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 55.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.45, while it was recorded at 47.00 for the last single week of trading, and 55.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 8.92%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,916 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,238,065, which is approximately 15.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,222,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.11 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -11.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 32,449,927 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 54,145,728 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 395,821,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,416,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,419,862 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 7,759,007 shares during the same period.