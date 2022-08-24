DLocal Limited [DLO] Is Currently -13.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] traded at a low on 08/23/22, posting a -13.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.51. The company report on August 22, 2022 that dLocal Limited Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2022US$2.4 billion Total Payment Volume, up 67% year-over-yearRevenues of US$101.2 million, up 72% year-over-year157% Net Revenue Retention Rate38% Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9442045 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DLocal Limited stands at 7.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.33%.

The market cap for DLO stock reached $7.84 billion, with 313.19 million shares outstanding and 145.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 9442045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DLocal Limited [DLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $34.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $44, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 43.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has DLO stock performed recently?

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.14. With this latest performance, DLO shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.69, while it was recorded at 28.54 for the last single week of trading, and 29.69 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for DLocal Limited [DLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 51.50%.

Insider trade positions for DLocal Limited [DLO]

81 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 15,494,557 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,730,318 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 119,110,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,335,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,340,485 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,106,354 shares during the same period.