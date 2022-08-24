Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Stock trading around $17.36 per share: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.03%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Coupang Announces Q2 Record Gross Profit of $1.2 billion and Gross Profit Margin Improvement of 250 bps over Q1.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Customers turn to us for amazing experiences, faster delivery and lower prices, and we’re determined to wow them every day,” said Bom Kim, founder and CEO of Coupang. “We increased our investment—to a record $500 million in Q2 alone—in exclusive discounts, free Rocket deliveries, and free Coupang Play video content for our WOW members. We exist to transform the lives of our customers, and WOW membership is the embodiment of that relentless customer focus.”.

Over the last 12 months, CPNG stock dropped by -43.18%. The one-year Coupang Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.52. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.41 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, CPNG stock reached a trading volume of 6613515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $24.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $15 to $18.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on CPNG stock. On July 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CPNG shares from 28 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.02, while it was recorded at 17.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,012 million, or 80.20% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 139,908,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.88 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -1.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 60,776,034 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 52,314,336 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 1,154,902,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,267,992,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,319,471 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,627,969 shares during the same period.