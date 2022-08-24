Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] – find out why.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] closed the trading session at $14.91 on 08/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.06, while the highest price level was $15.07. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Delivers Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record FIRDAPSE® Revenues and Provides Corporate Update.

Achieved Record Q2 2022 FIRDAPSE® Net Product Revenues of $53.0 Million, a 57.7% YoY Increase.

Cash and Short-Term Investments at June 30, 2022 were $220.8 Million, with No Funded Debt.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 120.24 percent and weekly performance of 6.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 100.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 50.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 115.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, CPRX reached to a volume of 5212652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CPRX shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

CPRX stock trade performance evaluation

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 50.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.39 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.20 and a Gross Margin at +84.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,137 million, or 76.20% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10,200,000, which is approximately 21.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,951,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.65 million in CPRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $81.07 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly 17.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 11,712,831 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 5,993,215 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 58,538,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,244,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 955,939 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 673,036 shares during the same period.