BofA Securities slashes price target on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] – find out why.

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.63%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Unwrapping Memories: Moms Implement More Intentional Gift Giving This Holiday Season, Prioritizing Long-Lasting Toys That Foster Togetherness, Imagination, and Creativity.

As new data shows moms are shifting their holiday shopping habits amid inflation and becoming increasingly mindful of gifting this year, online retailer Zulily makes the holiday shopping experience easier with personalized deals on a wide variety of toys from the most iconic brands.

As household budgets tighten amid ongoing inflation and 85 million moms in the U.S.1 prepare for the 2022 holiday shopping season, new data from online retailer Zulily reveals that moms’ desire to pile toys under the tree remains strong, but inflation pressures are causing them to be more intentional about the gift purchases they are making for family and friends this year.2 This holiday season, Zulily is offering moms early deals on some of the most recognized, trusted and iconic brand names she’ll remember from her childhood, like LEGO®, Play-Doh®, Fisher-Price,® Little Tikes®, and more, to provide exactly what she’s shopping for and make her holiday shopping experience a little easier, fun, and affordable.

Over the last 12 months, QRTEA stock dropped by -62.34%. The one-year Qurate Retail Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.27. The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 billion, with 381.00 million shares outstanding and 341.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, QRTEA stock reached a trading volume of 4195115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.63. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 25.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

QRTEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,158 million, or 88.70% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,701,086, which is approximately -2.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,262,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.63 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $87.79 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 60.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 52,585,072 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 54,456,858 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 219,256,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,298,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,233,613 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 23,024,324 shares during the same period.