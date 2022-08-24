Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] fell -68.82% so far this year. What now?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AWH] price plunged by -37.28 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a combined price to the public of $0.75 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant. Each warrant will have an exercise price of $0.88 per share and will be exercisable during the period commencing on the closing date of the offering and ending five years following such date. All of the securities are being offered by Aspira.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

A sum of 6463985 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 622.67K shares. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5795 and dropped to a low of $0.525 until finishing in the latest session at $0.55.

The one-year AWH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.67. The average equity rating for AWH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWH shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AWH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

AWH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.03. With this latest performance, AWH shares dropped by -40.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.91 for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8133, while it was recorded at 0.8476 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1435 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -478.49 and a Gross Margin at +44.95. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.35.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 15.80% of AWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,615,146, which is approximately -14.758% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 995,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in AWH stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.42 million in AWH stock with ownership of nearly 1074.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AWH] by around 2,147,573 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 12,019,558 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,233,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,933,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWH stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 915,976 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,634,875 shares during the same period.