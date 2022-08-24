Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] Stock trading around $15.16 per share: What’s Next?

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AERI] gained 35.96% on the last trading session, reaching $15.16 price per share at the time. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Alcon to Acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enhancing its Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Portfolio.

Builds on Alcon’s existing commercial expertise in the estimated $20 billion global ophthalmic pharmaceutical segment1.

Adds Rocklatan® and Rhopressa®, and a pipeline of several clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharmaceutical product candidates.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 47.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $781.04 million with the latest information. AERI stock price has been found in the range of $15.00 to $15.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 646.20K shares, AERI reached a trading volume of 28848234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AERI shares is $18.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AERI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $30 to $15.25. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on AERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77.

Trading performance analysis for AERI stock

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.24. With this latest performance, AERI shares gained by 94.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.19 for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.13 for the last 200 days.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.88 and a Gross Margin at +86.17. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,255.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]

There are presently around $720 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERI stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 4,695,020, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,431,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.03 million in AERI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.23 million in AERI stock with ownership of nearly 6.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AERI] by around 5,863,810 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,420,084 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,220,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,504,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,860,442 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 935,003 shares during the same period.