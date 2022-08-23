Wolfe Research slashes price target on Medtronic plc [MDT] – find out why.

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] price plunged by -2.01 percent to reach at -$1.91. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Medtronic announces cash dividend for second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

– The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, August 18, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2023 second quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2022.

About MedtronicBold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

A sum of 6834370 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.64M shares. Medtronic plc shares reached a high of $94.97 and dropped to a low of $92.89 until finishing in the latest session at $93.09.

The one-year MDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.04. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $110.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $125 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. On April 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MDT shares from 124 to 121.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 47.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.22, while it was recorded at 94.71 for the last single week of trading, and 102.95 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.55 and a Gross Margin at +62.88. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 12.66%.

There are presently around $100,117 million, or 83.60% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,804,999, which is approximately 1.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,378,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.28 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.4 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly -0.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 987 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 57,505,186 shares. Additionally, 972 investors decreased positions by around 62,405,842 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 955,570,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,481,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,127,180 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 6,229,229 shares during the same period.