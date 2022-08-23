why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.90

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price plunged by -1.72 percent to reach at -$1.55. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Morgan Stanley at Work Enhances Technology to Deliver Time and Cost Savings to Stock Plan Administrators and Participants.

Enhancements provide greater ease of use through fractional shares and automation.

Morgan Stanley at Work today announced three strategic product enhancements to its stock plan platforms Equity Edge Online® (EEO) and Shareworks, designed to streamline functionality for Morgan Stanley at Work’s corporate clients and their workplace participants.

A sum of 6444603 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.67M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $88.86 and dropped to a low of $87.71 until finishing in the latest session at $88.46.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.76.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 75.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.33.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.12, while it was recorded at 90.67 for the last single week of trading, and 90.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.59%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127,991 million, or 63.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 122,701,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.85 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.55 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 719 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 39,904,271 shares. Additionally, 818 investors decreased positions by around 71,848,295 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 1,335,132,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,446,885,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,850,693 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 6,104,335 shares during the same period.