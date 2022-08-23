why Chevron Corporation [CVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $178.32

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] plunged by -$0.79 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $157.74 during the day while it closed the day at $156.90. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Chevron’s Anoop Kumar Named President of the National Lubricating Grease Institute.

Today, Chevron announced that Dr. Anoop Kumar, senior staff scientist (Grease-SME) at Chevron Corporation’s Richmond Technology Center in California, was named the new president of the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI). Based in Liberty, Missouri, the NLGI is a not-for-profit trade association, primarily composed of companies who manufacture and market all types of lubricating grease.

Chevron Corporation stock has also gained 0.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVX stock has declined by -6.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.60% and gained 33.70% year-on date.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $309.71 billion, with 1.95 billion shares outstanding and 1.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 9139263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $178.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $183 to $167, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.07, while it was recorded at 157.54 for the last single week of trading, and 145.82 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 13.60%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $218,195 million, or 72.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,915,625, which is approximately -2.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 161,440,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.33 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.53 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,455 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 67,839,330 shares. Additionally, 1,423 investors decreased positions by around 55,018,054 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 1,267,806,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,390,663,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,555,466 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 2,768,677 shares during the same period.