Wall Street Analyst Initiated Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.65%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Signify Health Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Financial Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, SGFY stock rose by 11.24%. The one-year Signify Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.86. The average equity rating for SGFY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.73 billion, with 176.35 million shares outstanding and 168.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, SGFY stock reached a trading volume of 22116392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $26.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $19 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on SGFY stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SGFY shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 339.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

SGFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.65. With this latest performance, SGFY shares gained by 70.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.91 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 23.02 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Signify Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.41. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,913 million, or 93.70% of SGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 21,882,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.71 million in SGFY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $159.43 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 144.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signify Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 14,408,873 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,270,565 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 190,490,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,170,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,781,048 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,299,203 shares during the same period.