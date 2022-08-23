Wall Street Analyst Initiated Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] loss -5.31% on the last trading session, reaching $3.03 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Gevo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Gevo to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. EDT/2:30 p.m. MDT.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) (“Gevo”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and recent corporate highlights.

Gevo Inc. represents 209.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $774.92 million with the latest information. GEVO stock price has been found in the range of $3.02 to $3.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.54M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 6566772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1549.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for GEVO stock

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.83. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 23.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6240.79 and a Gross Margin at -1702.39. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8326.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.46.

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.90.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $352 million, or 54.30% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 35,309,857, which is approximately 48.169% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,501,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.27 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.38 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 2.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 42,434,490 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,228,357 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 69,670,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,332,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,594,274 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,746 shares during the same period.