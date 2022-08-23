Wall Street Analyst Initiated Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] closed the trading session at $6.14 on 08/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.76, while the highest price level was $6.41. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Blue Apron to Present at Investor Conferences in September 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that members of the company’s management team plan to participate in the following investor conferences:.

Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, will attend The Benchmark Company’s Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference on September 7 in New York.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.77 percent and weekly performance of 32.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 108.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 98.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, APRN reached to a volume of 21731112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on APRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

APRN stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.61. With this latest performance, APRN shares gained by 108.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55 million, or 31.60% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 2,257,459, which is approximately -28.773% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 911,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 million in APRN stocks shares; and WEXFORD CAPITAL LP, currently with $3.76 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 14.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,613,081 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,176,829 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,094,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,884,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 481,190 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,847,063 shares during the same period.