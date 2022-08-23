VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Stock trading around $33.93 per share: What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $33.93 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Completed the Strategic Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC — Completed Inaugural $5.0 Billion Investment Grade Senior Notes Offering — Added to the S&P 500 Index on June 8, 2022 — Reaffirms Guidance for Full Year 2022 -.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted common share basis unless otherwise stated.

VICI Properties Inc. represents 896.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.11 billion with the latest information. VICI stock price has been found in the range of $33.86 to $34.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.60M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 5878887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 61.82.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.24, while it was recorded at 34.78 for the last single week of trading, and 29.54 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $34,842 million, or 82.13% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,537,743, which is approximately 27.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,846,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.71 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 20.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 208,665,637 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 150,462,469 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 667,739,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,026,868,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,970,668 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 60,304,203 shares during the same period.