Under Armour Inc. [UA] Is Currently -3.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.78%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended June 30, 2022. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We delivered our quarter, are holding our full-year revenue outlook, and remain bullish on our brand strength while we navigate the current environment,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Our relentless approach of delivering groundbreaking innovation will continue to manifest through 2022 and beyond as we work to unleash the full potential of the Under Armour brand.”.

Over the last 12 months, UA stock dropped by -59.42%. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.62 billion, with 451.83 million shares outstanding and 384.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, UA stock reached a trading volume of 6187263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.78. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

UA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,310 million, or 71.44% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,492,982, which is approximately -1.887% of the company’s market cap and around 14.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,490,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.09 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $102.18 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -32.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 41,893,033 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 54,610,328 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 67,018,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,521,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,453,125 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 9,551,693 shares during the same period.