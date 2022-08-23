UBS lifts AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.64%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in combination with abiraterone granted Priority Review in the US for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

First PARP inhibitor to demonstrate clinical benefit in combination with a new hormonal agent irrespective of homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

AstraZeneca’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the US for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Over the last 12 months, AZN stock rose by 13.22%. The one-year AstraZeneca PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.37. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $205.81 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, AZN stock reached a trading volume of 5544729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $73.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 93.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.46, while it was recorded at 66.81 for the last single week of trading, and 62.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AstraZeneca PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 14.30%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,889 million, or 18.30% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 85,919,796, which is approximately -8.819% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 48,297,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.08 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

418 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 56,644,518 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 36,840,725 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 440,262,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,748,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,413,563 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 6,421,886 shares during the same period.