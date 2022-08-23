The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $9

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.05 at the close of the session, down -0.50%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Old Navy Expands Project WE Artist Tee Series in Partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge.

Old Navy to Donate $500,000 to the Fifteen Percent Pledge to support the rise of Black creative entrepreneurs.

Today Old Navy announces the expansion of its Project WE series – a collection of graphic tees designed by diverse artists to imagine a more inclusive world through art – in partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge. The Project WE x Fifteen Percent Pledge collection marks the first product collaboration for the Pledge, supporting diverse artists as they break into the retail industry on a national level. In celebration of the initiative, Old Navy is donating $500,000 to the non-profit to support the rise of Black creative entrepreneurs.

The Gap Inc. stock is now -43.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPS Stock saw the intraday high of $10.06 and lowest of $9.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.30, which means current price is +29.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 9797065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $16 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on GPS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPS shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.93 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +39.90. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -9.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $2,166 million, or 60.00% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,608,626, which is approximately 0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,777,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.96 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $202.49 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 8.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 39,970,862 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 36,916,770 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 138,643,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,531,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,421,029 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 6,271,748 shares during the same period.