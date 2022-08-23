Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] Revenue clocked in at $2.00 million, down -59.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SMMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.77%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Summit Therapeutics Inc Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit,” “we,” or the “Company”) today reports its financial results and provides an update on operational progress for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, SMMT stock dropped by -84.64%. The average equity rating for SMMT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $201.20 million, with 98.07 million shares outstanding and 25.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 209.76K shares, SMMT stock reached a trading volume of 14111507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]:

Janney have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SMMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

SMMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, SMMT shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0209, while it was recorded at 1.0303 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3419 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Summit Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8330.93. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6127.56.

Return on Total Capital for SMMT is now -89.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, SMMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] managed to generate an average of -$650,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 4.10% of SMMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMMT stocks are: POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC with ownership of 5,599,407, which is approximately -10.731% of the company’s market cap and around 33.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 775,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in SMMT stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.5 million in SMMT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SMMT] by around 795,017 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,782,345 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,604,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,182,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMMT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 758,330 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,379,538 shares during the same period.