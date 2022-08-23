SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] Stock trading around $0.94 per share: What’s Next?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] gained 5.96% or 0.05 points to close at $0.94 with a heavy trading volume of 5444290 shares. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Scisparc Announces the Full Exercise of Pre-Funded Warrants.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The pre-funded warrants were issued as part of the $10 million private placement from June 2022.

SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (“Company” or “SciSparc”), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced the full exercise of 3,211,100 pre-funded warrants that were issued as part of a private placement financing for gross proceeds of $10 million, which closed on June 1, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.9119, the shares rose to $1.17 and dropped to $0.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPRC points out that the company has recorded -80.62% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, SPRC reached to a volume of 5444290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for SPRC stock

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, SPRC shares dropped by -44.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.05 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7298, while it was recorded at 0.9370 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0493 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.79.

An analysis of insider ownership at SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.46% of SPRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.47% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 113,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in SPRC stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $19000.0 in SPRC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPRC] by around 354,857 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 19,918 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 98,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 354,857 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,261 shares during the same period.