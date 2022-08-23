Paramount Global [PARA] moved down -5.17: Why It’s Important

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] closed the trading session at $24.56 on 08/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.52, while the highest price level was $25.55. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Paramount Interns Engage With Communities Around the World This Intern Community Day.

By Mikala Parnell.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.62 percent and weekly performance of -7.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.09M shares, PARA reached to a volume of 13089969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $28.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $20, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PARA stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 30 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16.

PARA stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.53. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.21, while it was recorded at 25.99 for the last single week of trading, and 30.96 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paramount Global [PARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -7.62%.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,798 million, or 80.10% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 78,421,645, which is approximately 13.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,300,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 43,264,462 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 41,770,341 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 395,347,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,381,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,227,330 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 5,212,223 shares during the same period.