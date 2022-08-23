Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain 35.59% so far this year. What now?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] closed the trading session at $27.81 on 08/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.75, while the highest price level was $27.82. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Nielsen: The Gauge Reveals Streaming Surpassed Cable for the First Time in July, Capturing its Largest Share of TV Viewing to Date.

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that streaming usage surpassed cable in July to claim the largest share of television viewing for the first time, according to The Gauge, Nielsen’s monthly total TV and streaming snapshot. Streaming represented a record 34.8% share of total television consumption, while cable and broadcast came in at 34.4% and 21.6%, respectively. Streaming usage has surpassed that of broadcast before, but this is the first time it has also exceeded cable viewing.

Total time spent watching TV in July closely resembled that of both June 2022 and July 2021, but despite these similarities, the change in the distribution of viewing formats on a year-over-year basis further demonstrates how viewing behaviors continue to shift.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.59 percent and weekly performance of 0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, NLSN reached to a volume of 6988622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.76 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.27, while it was recorded at 27.62 for the last single week of trading, and 22.68 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,821 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 98,190,100, which is approximately 184.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,354,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $983.21 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $604.53 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 94,086,271 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 105,446,771 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 153,608,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,141,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,615,298 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 17,332,208 shares during the same period.