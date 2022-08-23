Market cap of Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] reaches 50.67B – now what?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $151.61 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will have executives present at three upcoming investor conferences.

Snowflake Inc. represents 314.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.67 billion with the latest information. SNOW stock price has been found in the range of $147.73 to $153.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 5534017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $200.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $165 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Sell rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 9.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 198.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.05. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.97, while it was recorded at 159.19 for the last single week of trading, and 228.84 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.64 and a Gross Margin at +61.95. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82.

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $32,619 million, or 67.90% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 17,422,870, which is approximately -28.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,001,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.51 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 7.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 27,974,974 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 25,590,964 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 161,586,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,152,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,457,220 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 2,210,545 shares during the same period.