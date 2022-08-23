Market cap of Graphex Group Limited [GRFX] reaches 84.72M – now what?

Graphex Group Limited [AMEX: GRFX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.34%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Graphex Technologies Highlights U.S. Expansion Progress and Outlines Business Strategy.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The international technology company advances plans to increase graphite production globally and to localize mid-stream critical mineral supply chains, including its first production facility in the U.S.

Graphex Technologies LLC, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Graphex Group Limited (NYSE American: GRFX | HKSE: 6128, collectively “Graphex”), a global leader in mid-stream processing of specialized natural graphite used for electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, today provided an update that reflects on milestones achieved in 2022 and its objectives for the remainder of the year.

Over the last 12 months, GRFX stock dropped by -10.57%.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.72 million, with 27.07 million shares outstanding and 14.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 244.96K shares, GRFX stock reached a trading volume of 97081172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Graphex Group Limited [GRFX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphex Group Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40.

GRFX Stock Performance Analysis:

Graphex Group Limited [GRFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.34. With this latest performance, GRFX shares gained by 36.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for Graphex Group Limited [GRFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graphex Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphex Group Limited [GRFX] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.46 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. Graphex Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.69.

Return on Total Capital for GRFX is now -8.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphex Group Limited [GRFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.52. Additionally, GRFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphex Group Limited [GRFX] managed to generate an average of -$266,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Graphex Group Limited [GRFX] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in Graphex Group Limited [AMEX:GRFX] by around 3,369 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRFX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,369 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.