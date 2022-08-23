Market cap of Energy Transfer LP [ET] reaches 36.83B – now what?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] loss -1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $11.81 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Energy Transfer Completes Sale of Its Interest in Energy Transfer Canada.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) announced today the completion of the sale of its 51 percent interest in Energy Transfer Canada ULC (Energy Transfer Canada) to a joint venture which includes Pembina Pipeline Corporation and global infrastructure funds managed by KKR. The sale of these assets allows Energy Transfer to further deleverage its balance sheet and redeploy capital within its U.S. footprint, which consists of a portfolio of energy assets with exceptional geographic and product diversity.

Energy Transfer LP represents 3.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.83 billion with the latest information. ET stock price has been found in the range of $11.775 to $11.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.19M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 10674908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $15.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ET stock

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.07. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -11.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $14,234 million, or 39.30% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 186,665,613, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 92,975,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in ET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $732.06 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 28.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 82,440,312 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 100,253,655 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 1,022,579,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,205,273,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,766,564 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,586,951 shares during the same period.