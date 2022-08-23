Market cap of Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA] reaches 51.74M – now what?

Cabaletta Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: CABA] gained 25.56% or 0.34 points to close at $1.67 with a heavy trading volume of 38722288 shares. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Cabaletta Bio Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a business update.

“The DesCAARTes™ trial is continuing to advance through additional cohorts, including higher doses as well as a planned combination cohort with intravenous immunoglobulin and cyclophosphamide administered prior to DSG3-CAART infusion, which are expected to start dosing following cohort A5. We also expect to present 6 month clinical and translational data from cohort A4 as well as 28-day safety data from cohort A5 at the upcoming European Association of Dermatology and Venereology Congress next month,” said Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Cabaletta. “With cash on hand to fund operations through the first quarter of 2024, the goal of our autoimmune-focused pipeline is to achieve deep, durable and perhaps curative outcomes for patients. We are confident that we are well-positioned to build on our progress to date and deliver long-term value to patients and our other key stakeholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.38, the shares rose to $2.14 and dropped to $1.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CABA points out that the company has recorded -31.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -85.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 222.60K shares, CABA reached to a volume of 38722288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CABA shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabaletta Bio Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

Trading performance analysis for CABA stock

Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.15. With this latest performance, CABA shares gained by 18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2765, while it was recorded at 1.4560 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3896 for the last 200 days.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.40.

Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA]

There are presently around $28 million, or 59.20% of CABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CABA stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,541,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.31% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,064,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 million in CABA stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3.21 million in CABA stock with ownership of nearly 8.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabaletta Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Cabaletta Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:CABA] by around 877,718 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,255,882 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,662,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,795,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CABA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 424,639 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,615,700 shares during the same period.