Market cap of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] reaches 9.73M – now what?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] traded at a high on 08/22/22, posting a 64.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.36. The company report on August 5, 2022 that AnPac Bio Announces Appointment of New Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that effective August 2, 2022, the board of directors appointed Jiawen Kang as a member of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee. On that date, the Company also appointed Yuyang Cui as (a) Co-Chairman of the Board and (b) Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

As Co-CEO of the Company, Yuyang Cui will be primarily responsible for (i) searching and presenting potential business opportunities to the Company and the Board as well as (ii) the capital markets strategy and related activities for AnPac Bio. Chris Chang Yu has since been re-designated as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with primary responsibilities for the general operations and all related businesses except for the duties that are outlined for Mr. Cui.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 98683126 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stands at 38.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.53%.

The market cap for ANPC stock reached $9.73 million, with 17.30 million shares outstanding and 16.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 625.53K shares, ANPC reached a trading volume of 98683126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ANPC stock performed recently?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.24. With this latest performance, ANPC shares gained by 22.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2790, while it was recorded at 0.2565 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6990 for the last 200 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -589.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.13. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -659.93.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 116,628, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.06% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 68,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $22000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 152,636 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 431,556 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 90,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,147 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 384,845 shares during the same period.