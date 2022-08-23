Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] is -52.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] traded at a low on 08/22/22, posting a -2.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.75. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Marin Software Announces Snapchat Integration.

Marin Software now supports Snapchat on cross-channel ad optimization platform.

Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced the ability to optimize Snapchat ad campaigns through its flagship MarinOne platform. The integration with Snapchat’s Marketing API gives advertisers better insights and helps them improve the performance of their Snapchat campaigns through machine learning and automation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3750777 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marin Software Incorporated stands at 8.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.60%.

The market cap for MRIN stock reached $29.17 million, with 15.65 million shares outstanding and 15.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 196.99K shares, MRIN reached a trading volume of 3750777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

How has MRIN stock performed recently?

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, MRIN shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8122, while it was recorded at 1.9140 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0193 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.84 and a Gross Margin at +46.29. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.73.

Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings analysis for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 17.00% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 769,266, which is approximately -10.177% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 225,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in MRIN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.39 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 565.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 532,565 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 589,968 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,109,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,231,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,851 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 231,449 shares during the same period.