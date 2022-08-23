Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Stock trading around $0.24 per share: What’s Next?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.24 at the close of the session, down -10.09%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Jaguar Health Provides Company Updates and Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financials.

Prescription product net revenue of $2.9 million in Q2 2022 increased approximately 12.0% Quarter over Quarter, over Q1 2022; and increased approximately 641% Year over Year, over Mytesi® net revenue in Q2 2021.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock is now -76.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JAGX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.282 and lowest of $0.2331 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.75, which means current price is +2.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 10268562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has JAGX stock performed recently?

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.73. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -24.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2965, while it was recorded at 0.2676 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6718 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -939.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.18. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1213.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -365.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.45.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.00% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,212,248, which is approximately 105.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,186,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in JAGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.16 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly -14.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 1,634,459 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,290,324 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,990,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,915,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,173 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 621,728 shares during the same period.