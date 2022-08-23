Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] moved down -4.30: Why It’s Important

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] slipped around -2.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $49.59 at the close of the session, down -4.30%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand Reports Record Second-Quarter 2022 Results.

Strong Double-Digit Orders and Revenue Growth; Raising 2022 Guidance.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock is now -19.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IR Stock saw the intraday high of $50.97 and lowest of $49.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.64, which means current price is +26.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 6501001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $54.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.31. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.73, while it was recorded at 52.11 for the last single week of trading, and 51.03 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $19,695 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,163,087, which is approximately 9.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,683,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 5.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 22,889,227 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 21,945,090 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 352,326,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,160,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,715,892 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,778,890 shares during the same period.