ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] is 7.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.07%. The company report on August 19, 2022 that RBC and ICICI Bank Canada collaborate to create a seamless banking experience for newcomers to Canada.

Collaboration agreement to focus on building banking solutions that simplify the financial transition for newcomers from the time they choose Canada to their arrival and beyond.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and ICICI Bank Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank, today announced a collaboration to bring integrated banking solutions to newcomers moving to Canada. With this arrangement, newcomers will benefit from the trust of the ICICI Bank brand, combined with RBC’s network, offerings and scale in Canada.

Over the last 12 months, IBN stock rose by 15.15%. The one-year ICICI Bank Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for IBN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.93 billion, with 3.48 billion shares outstanding and 3.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, IBN stock reached a trading volume of 7392587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $26.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

IBN Stock Performance Analysis:

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.63, while it was recorded at 22.04 for the last single week of trading, and 19.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ICICI Bank Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.77. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Total Capital for IBN is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.05. Additionally, IBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] managed to generate an average of $2,372,368 per employee.

IBN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Limited go to 20.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,373 million, or 16.60% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 63,147,431, which is approximately -26.122% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 33,042,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $705.78 million in IBN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $612.7 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly -1.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICICI Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 21,745,565 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 108,356,960 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 402,332,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 532,434,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,991,827 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 14,556,752 shares during the same period.