For Oracle Corporation [ORCL], Analyst sees a rise to $107. What next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] plunged by -$2.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $77.93 during the day while it closed the day at $76.46. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Adept Builds a Powerful AI Teammate for Everyone with Oracle and NVIDIA.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Flexible natural-language computing interface built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and NVIDIA technology enables people and computers to work together creatively.

OCI’s high performance and consumption-based pricing helps Adept scale.

Oracle Corporation stock has also loss -3.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCL stock has inclined by 11.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.53% and lost -12.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $205.47 billion, with 2.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 5667440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $88.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ORCL stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ORCL shares from 126 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 130.79.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.17, while it was recorded at 78.64 for the last single week of trading, and 79.94 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 12.07%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86,149 million, or 43.10% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,081,320, which is approximately 1.076% of the company’s market cap and around 43.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,924,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.78 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 926 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 71,519,634 shares. Additionally, 1,071 investors decreased positions by around 71,776,153 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 983,430,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,126,725,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,130,566 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 8,923,477 shares during the same period.