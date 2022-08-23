For JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] traded at a low on 08/22/22, posting a -3.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.06. The company report on August 11, 2022 that JetBlue Appoints Nik Mittal to Board of Directors.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Nik Mittal to its board of directors. The independent director appointment is effective immediately, following unanimous approval by the company’s board of directors.

Mittal is currently president and co-portfolio manager of Molecule Ventures LLC, a New York City-based environmental markets investment firm he co-founded in 2020 focused on carbon assets and carbon markets globally. He is also a partner and lead investor in Plankton Energy LLC, a community solar developer in the Northeast as well as an advisor to CleanPlanet Chemical, a solvent waste management and recycling company. Mittal was previously a firm partner at JANA Partners LLC, where he helped direct the firm’s investment research and focused on public markets investing across multiple industries for more than a decade. He began his career as an investment banking associate at Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11400612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $2.71 billion, with 323.10 million shares outstanding and 322.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.53M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 11400612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has JBLU stock performed recently?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.22 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at -12.09. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $1,972 million, or 78.10% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,655,089, which is approximately 1.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,650,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.81 million in JBLU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $168.63 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -45.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 42,839,161 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 45,268,283 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 156,579,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,687,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,099,974 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,906,882 shares during the same period.